Icing on cake as pro-bound Jeo Ambohot named NCAA Finals MVP

NOTHING beats championship experience.

Letran, already having that poise being the defending champion, understands that it's its biggest edge in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball finals.

That's why even when Mapua sliced a 21-point lead down to six within the last three minutes, 68-62, the Knights knew not to panic.

"Tinalo na namin sila ng dalawang beses eh, so alam namin na kaya namin. Yun lang iniisip namin, na kayang kaya namin silang talunin," said Jeo Ambohot. "Instinct na yun tsaka champion na kami dati eh."

What followed was a masterclass in getting the job done as Rhenz Abando took over the offense with the rest of the Knights doing their part on the defensive end as Letran completed its perfect season with a 75-65 Game Two triumph on Sunday.

It was also a fitting swan song for Ambohot who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in the clincher to be feted as the Finals MVP.

"Sobrang saya talaga kasi pag-exit ko ng Letran, may napatunayan din ako," said the Davaoeno forward who exits Muralla with two rings to boot. "Para din sa Letran, sa pamilya namin at mahal namin sa buhay. Binigay ko lang yung best ko."

Letran goes 12-0 in Season 97. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

"Nung summer, parang wala kami eh. Kala namin mahina kami," Ambohot lamented. "Pero nagbunga naman yung sakripisyo. Sobrang saya ko ngayon, mixed emotions, di ko alam."

This shift also benefitted Ambohot, who was drafted third overall in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft by Converge, as he now looks forward to a quick pivot in his basketball career.

"Sana nagustuhan nila yung laro ko at sana makapirma," he said.

