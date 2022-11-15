WILL Gozum couldn't hide his glee with St. Benilde accomplishing one of its preseason goals which is to reach the NCAA Season 98 Final Four.

To him, the Blazers ending a two-decade semifinal drought proves the decision to move was right, after being lost in the shuffle at University of the Philippines.

"Happy ako na nakapag-Final Four kami," he said after CSB's 83-78 win over San Sebastian on Tuesday. "Nagsimula ito lahat nung kinuha ako nila coach Charles. Walang wala akong confidence before at ngayon bumabalik. Thankful ako sa coaches at sinusuklian ko lang yung binibigay nila sa akin."

It's a sweet redemption for CSB which missed out on last season's Final Four due to the play-in tournament after finishing No. 3 in the eliminations.

"Yun din yung motivation ng team. Nandoon kami sa Final Four tapos bigla kaming nawala," said the 6-foot-6 big man.

The job, however, still ain't over with the Blazers seeking bigger goals, with a top two spot first and hopefully, a championship next.

"Kaming lahat naman, gusto namin mag-champion this year so sacrifice kami. Ibigay namin lahat sa training at sa game at sumunod kami sa system ni coach," said Gozum.

Coach Charles Tiu also has that in his mind as he wants to ensure CSB a twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four.

"We need to find a way to get that No. 2 spot," he said. "I don't want to play San Beda, Lyceum or even Letran na twice-to-beat sila. Sayang kasi we're one of the top two teams the whole season tapos kung dito pa kami bibigay sa dulo, medyo masakit yun."

"We still have to get better. Our goal lang is to play our best every game and help these guys develop to be better."