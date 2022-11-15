Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 15
    NCAA-MENS

    Gozum, Tiu say the work doesn't stop here as CSB guns for top two spot

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Charles Tiu St. Benilde vs Perpetual
    Charles Tiu and the Blazers for tougher matches ahead.
    PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

    WILL Gozum couldn't hide his glee with St. Benilde accomplishing one of its preseason goals which is to reach the NCAA Season 98 Final Four.

    To him, the Blazers ending a two-decade semifinal drought proves the decision to move was right, after being lost in the shuffle at University of the Philippines.

    "Happy ako na nakapag-Final Four kami," he said after CSB's 83-78 win over San Sebastian on Tuesday. "Nagsimula ito lahat nung kinuha ako nila coach Charles. Walang wala akong confidence before at ngayon bumabalik. Thankful ako sa coaches at sinusuklian ko lang yung binibigay nila sa akin."

    See CSB ends two-decade Final Four drought, eliminates San Sebastian

    It's a sweet redemption for CSB which missed out on last season's Final Four due to the play-in tournament after finishing No. 3 in the eliminations.

    "Yun din yung motivation ng team. Nandoon kami sa Final Four tapos bigla kaming nawala," said the 6-foot-6 big man.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The job, however, still ain't over with the Blazers seeking bigger goals, with a top two spot first and hopefully, a championship next.

    "Kaming lahat naman, gusto namin mag-champion this year so sacrifice kami. Ibigay namin lahat sa training at sa game at sumunod kami sa system ni coach," said Gozum.

    Watch Now

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Coach Charles Tiu also has that in his mind as he wants to ensure CSB a twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four.

      "We need to find a way to get that No. 2 spot," he said. "I don't want to play San Beda, Lyceum or even Letran na twice-to-beat sila. Sayang kasi we're one of the top two teams the whole season tapos kung dito pa kami bibigay sa dulo, medyo masakit yun."

      "We still have to get better. Our goal lang is to play our best every game and help these guys develop to be better."

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Charles Tiu and the Blazers for tougher matches ahead.
      PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again