Miller, Marlou, Caidic, Codinera to take part in NCAA All-Star game

MVP frontrunners Will Gozum, James Kwekuteye, and Fran Yu lead Team Saints in the GMA-NCAA Season 98 All-Star basketball game on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Team Saints will have players from St. Benilde, San Beda, Letran, Perpetual, and San Sebastian.

Joining them are Blazers captain JC Cullar, Red Lions big man JB Bahio, Knights banger Louie Sangalang, Jielo Razon and Kim Aurin of the Altas, and Ichie Altamirano and Jessie Sumoda of the Golden Stags.

They will face off against Team Heroes which will have players from Lyceum, Jose Rizal University, Arellano, Mapua, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Renzo Navarro and James Kwekuteye lead the student athletes in the game. PHOTO: NCAA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Getting the nod were Renzo Navarro and Omar Larupay of the Pirates, Agem Miranda and JL delos Santos of the Heavy Bombers, Cade Flores and Axel Doromal of the Chiefs, Warren Bonifacio and Adrian Nocum of the Cardinals, and Allen Liwag and Nat Cosejo of the Generals.

Former PBA stars and GMA celebrities will reinforce the squads.

Willie Miller and Marlou Aquino will join Team Saints together with Prince Clemente, Jose Sarasola, Jeric Gonzales, and Kirst Viray.

Allan Caidic and Jerry Codinera, on the other hand, will beef up Team Heroes as they link with Migs Villasis, Kokoy de Santos, Pancho Magno, and Raheel Bhyria.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Team Heroes and Team Saints figured into a 109-all draw in the friendly last season back in June with LPU's Enoch Valdez winning the All-Star Game MVP and Sarasola taking home the Celebrity MVP.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.