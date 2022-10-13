Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Miller, Marlou, Caidic, Codinera to take part in NCAA All-Star game

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Willie Miller, Allan Caidic and Marlou Aquino are set to see action in the NCAA All-Star game.

    MVP frontrunners Will Gozum, James Kwekuteye, and Fran Yu lead Team Saints in the GMA-NCAA Season 98 All-Star basketball game on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    Team Saints will have players from St. Benilde, San Beda, Letran, Perpetual, and San Sebastian.

    See Letran Knights survive scare from cellar-dwelling EAC Generals

    Joining them are Blazers captain JC Cullar, Red Lions big man JB Bahio, Knights banger Louie Sangalang, Jielo Razon and Kim Aurin of the Altas, and Ichie Altamirano and Jessie Sumoda of the Golden Stags.

    They will face off against Team Heroes which will have players from Lyceum, Jose Rizal University, Arellano, Mapua, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

    Renzo Navarro, James KwekuteyeRenzo Navarro and James Kwekuteye lead the student athletes in the game.

    Getting the nod were Renzo Navarro and Omar Larupay of the Pirates, Agem Miranda and JL delos Santos of the Heavy Bombers, Cade Flores and Axel Doromal of the Chiefs, Warren Bonifacio and Adrian Nocum of the Cardinals, and Allen Liwag and Nat Cosejo of the Generals.

    Former PBA stars and GMA celebrities will reinforce the squads.

    Willie Miller and Marlou Aquino will join Team Saints together with Prince Clemente, Jose Sarasola, Jeric Gonzales, and Kirst Viray.

    Allan Caidic and Jerry Codinera, on the other hand, will beef up Team Heroes as they link with Migs Villasis, Kokoy de Santos, Pancho Magno, and Raheel Bhyria.

      Team Heroes and Team Saints figured into a 109-all draw in the friendly last season back in June with LPU's Enoch Valdez winning the All-Star Game MVP and Sarasola taking home the Celebrity MVP.

