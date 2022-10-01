Blazers take NCAA lead with rout of winless Generals

ST. Benilde seized the top spot in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament with a 73-61 victory over winless Emilio Aguinaldo College on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Migs Oczon fired 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists as the Blazers moved up the standings at 5-1.

Miggy Corteza added 12 points, eight boards, and two blocks, as Will Gozum once again nabbed a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

CSB used a killer 10-2 blast to turn the game from a 63-58 lead midway through the payoff period to a 73-60 advantage after an Oczon putback in the waning seconds of the game.

The Generals suffered their fifth straight loss.

Allen Liwag and Ralph Robin uncorked 15 points each for EAC.

The scores:

St. Benilde 73 - Oczon 14, Corteza 12, Gozum 11, Carlos 9, Cullar 8, Pasturan 7, Nayve 6, Sangco 2, Marcos 2, Lepalam 2, Sumabat 0, Davis 0.

EAC 61 - Liwag 15, Robin 15, Maguliano 10, Cosa 4, Bajon 4, Tolentino 3, An. Doria 3, Umpad 3, Luciano 2, Cosejo 2, Balowa 0, Quinal 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarterscores: 24-13; 43-39; 57-52; 73-61.

