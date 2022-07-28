Fran Yu makes up for lost time as Letran prepares for three-peat drive

MISSING Letran's early preseason games, Fran Yu is just happy to be back on the court for the Knights.

However, the fact isn't lost on him that his return also may have come at a bad time with the Knights suffering their first loss in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

"Ako nga ata ang malas eh kasi pagbalik ko biglang talo," he joked as Wangs Basketball @26-Letran suffered a 94-87 loss to EcoOil-La Salle on Tuesday.

Yu, though, made sure that he made up for lost time, dropping 10 points, four assists, and two rebounds in Letran's 79-66 win over Jose Rizal University to open its campaign in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup a day later.

"Alam ko naman sa sarili ko na kaya ko kahit galing sa matagal na bakasyon, bigyan lang ako ng kahit parang three days, kaya ko nang makabalik," said the 5-foot-10 court general who was just released from health and safety protocols after contacting COVID-19.

Despite his absence, Yu has made it a point to follow the Knights' progress and has been constantly on his teammates' ears telling them the facets of the game which he thinks the Knights can still improve on.

"Pagbalik ko, alam ko yung mga mali na ginagawa nila kaya sinasabihan ko lang sila at tinatama namin yun sa practice," said Yu, a former NCAA Finals MVP.

"Yung mga experiences ko, kinu-kwento ko lang sa kanila. Sinasabihan ko sila na wag sila susuko sa anong ginagawa nila, kasi yung iba parang nada-down na tapos nagtatanong sa kin kasi nga ganoon din ang nangyari sa kin," he recalled, looking back at the tedious path he took before finding a home with the Knights..

"Basta sinasabi ko lang sa kanila na ibigay mo yung best mo, susuklian ng coaches yan at nakikita naman nila yun. Bibigyan talaga sila ng chance."

Yu says top of his priorities is defending the crown and leading Letran to a three-peat.

"Gusto naming i-defend yung title. Ako naman, leadership talaga yung maibibigay ko sa team eh. Yung mga susunod si God na ang bahala," he said.

