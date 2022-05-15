Sigh of relief as fracture ruled out on Rhenz Abando ankle injury

LETRAN fans collectively held their breath seeing MVP frontrunner Rhenz Abando limp out in the third quarter of Game One of the NCAA Season 97 Finals last Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The 6’2 high flyer landed awkwardly after a putback dunk at the 3:20 mark of the third quarter in what would be a 68-63 win for the Knights over the Mapua Cardinals, clutching his left ankle when he fell to the floor.

While the defending champions moved a win away from their second straight title – and 19th overall – the Letran faithful couldn't help but feel worried amid questions on Abando’s availability for next week’s Game Two.

Luckily for Letran fans, they can breathe easy now as a fracture has been ruled out.

“Talking to our PT, ruled out na ang fracture pero papadala pa rin natin sa ospital for further tests and just to be sure,” Letran coach Bonnie Tan said.

“Pero optimistic kami, we have a one-week rest, so hopeful kami lahat, naglalakad na rin siya ng maayos.”

Abando still finished with 13 points and seven rebounds despite sitting out the final 13 minutes of the game. For the season, the transferee out of University of Santo Tomas is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks and is expected to receive the MVP plum this Sunday.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

It was an encouraging sign to see him walk on his own after the game, and he too was optimistic about his situation.

“Okay naman, okay lang atleast we have one week to prepare,” Abando said. “Kanina sobrang sakit talaga di ko talaga kaya ilaro, so nagdasal nalang talaga ako na mag-step up ang teammates ko.”

