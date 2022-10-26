Arellano stops three-game slide with win over Lyceum

ARELLANO halted its three-game losing streak with a 77-63 victory over Lyceum in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Cade Flores uncorked 13 of his 23 points in the third quarter as the Chiefs used a telling 22-2 blast to flip the game from a 36-33 deficit to a commanding 55-38 lead with 2:54 left in the period.

Axel Doromal then put the finishing touches for Arellano, scoring five of its last seven points for a 77-61 lead in the final minute.

Flores went 8-of-11 from the free throw line and collected 12 rebounds, seven steals, and two assists, as Doromal finished with 18 points, five boards, and five dimes.

Jade Talampas also stepped up with his nine points and five rebounds as the Chiefs used a blazing 31-point third frame to pull away and climb to a 5-6 record.

It was a tough defeat for LPU which fell to 8-4, losing two of its last three games.

John Barba paced the Pirates with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double as Renz Villegas got 12 in the loss.

Mac Guadana was held to two points on 1-of-8 shooting, to go with four boards and three assists.

The scores:

Arellano 77 - Flores 23, Doromal 18, Talampas 9, Menina 8, Mallari 6, Tolentino 6, Domingo 2, Abastillas 2, Sunga 2, Oliva 1, Mantua 0, Oftana 0.

Lyceum 63 - Bravo 12, Villegas 12, Barba 9, Valdez 9, Navarro 4, Umali 4, Larupay 3, Montano 3, Vinoya 3, Cunanan 2, Guadana 2, Aviles 0, Caduyac 0, Culanay 0.

Quarterscores: 20-21; 33-34; 64-48; 77-63.

