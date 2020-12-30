Evan Nelle reveals he was blamed by coach Boyet for San Beda loss to Letran

FORMER San Beda starting guard Evan Nelle revealed he was blamed by coach Boyet Fernandez for the loss to Letran in the Game 3 of the NCAA Season 95 Finals and was given the cold shoulder since, prompting his move to La Salle.

Speaking candidly on Mikee Reyes' Straight Up podcast that was posted on Youtube on Wednesday, Nelle bared he felt Fernandez's anger and disappointment from the time they crossed paths as he wept uncontrollably in the hallway leading to the MOA locker rooms after the 81-79 loss to the Knights.

"Sobrang bad trip ko lang sa part na yon na [it was one of the reasons] for my decision to leave," said the former Red Lions' guard, recalling the events after the loss that ended the Mendiola-based school's three-year reign as NCAA champion.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

"I was crying ... I didn't do [the] alma mater [song] kasi sobrang hiya ko. Hagulgol talaga ako, and coach JB [Sison] was with me, my parents, the security guard. Di ako tumitingin [even if] everybody was talking to me.

"Then I could hear footsteps [of the team] going back. The moment I looked up, bro, si coach tiningnan ako, tapos umiling" Nelle added, shaking his head, "parang inirapan ako. ... di man lang kinomfort."

Fernandez downright singled out Nelle for his 'immaturity' during the post-game talk, the player claimed.

"Tapos sa dugout [during Fernandez's talk ang sabi] immature daw kasi ako," Nelle said. "So ako pa nasisi."

Former Red Lions forward Clint Doliguez, who was also a guest in the podcast along with current star Calvin Oftana, confirmed "may sisihan 'nung mga panahon na yon."

Despite the incident, the 5-10 playmaker told host Reyes the thought of leaving the school had yet to cross his mind. Nelle added that he even attended San Beda practices for one week when the team regrouped in January.

However, Nelle claimed the coach didn't bother checking up on him in the months that followed.

"[The people] in authority [who] take care of you, dapat they check on you. maski talo," the 21-year old guard said. "[But] Christmas, New Year, January, wala, kahit 'Merry Christmas' [man lang, wala]."

"Umattend pa ako ng practice ng one week ... di ako pinapansin. Tapos doon na dumating ang dalawang point guards.... parang balewala na ako."

Nelle said he later talked to San Beda's team manager Jude Roque.

"Naglabas ako ng sama ng loob. Medyo nag-clash kami, I said stuff na di ko pwedeng sabihin," Nelle said. "Sabi ko, sana confidential yon. But the next day, nagpa-huddle si coach at sinabi na, 'Ako ang head coach dito, ako masusunod.' Nagparinig ng nagparinig.

"[I said to myself] That's it. I'm out."

When he finally made the decision to move to the Green Archers camp, Nelle said he went to San Beda to personally bid the team goodbye.

"Nagpaalam ako sa kanila. Alam mo ang sabi sa 'kin? 'Good luck,'" he said.

For the full interview, here's Reyes' podcast: