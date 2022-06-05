Enoch Valdez, chef Jose Sarasola shine as NCAA All-Star ends in draw

RALPH Penuela can't convert the game-winning layup as the GMA-NCAA All-Star Game between the Team Saints and Team Heroes ended tied at 109 on Sunday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Enoch Valdez poured 16 points and nine rebounds for Team Heroes to be hailed as the All-Star MVP, while chef Jose Sarasola emerged as the Celebrity All-Star MVP after dropping 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting for Team Saints.

It was an entertaining clash as the men's basketball players came together for one last time at the conclusion of Season 97

Allen Liwag fired 15 points, four assists, and three boards, while Warren Bonifacio had 13 points and nine boards for Team Heroes, which featured players from Mapua, Arellano, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Lyceum, and Jose Rizal University.

Kim Aurin also poured 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds, as Penuela had 11 points and five boards for Team Saints composed of standouts from Letran, San Beda, Perpetual, St. Benilde, and San Sebastian.

Celebrities who saw action include Jason Abalos, Rocco Nacino, Mavy Legaspi, Paul Salas, and Ervic Vijandre.

The scores:

Heroes 109 - Valdez 16, Liwag 15, Bonifacio 13, Delos Santos 11, Vijandre 10, Robin 8, Dionisio 8, Licauco 6, Legaspi 5, Sablan 5, Hernandez 3, Guadana 3, Villasis 2, Hontiveros 2, Co 2, Abalos 0, Oliva 0.

Saints 109 - Sarasola 14, Aurin 13, Penuela 11, Razon 9, Abando 9, Nacino 9, Altamirano 8, Gozum 8, Magno 8, Salas 6, Cosari 4, Viray 4, Carlos 3, Andrada 3, Paraiso 0, Cuerva 0.

Quarterscores: 32-29; 59-56; 85-86; 109-109.

