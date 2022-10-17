EAC's Nat Cosejo voted NCAA Player of the Week

AFTER dropping all their games in the first round of the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament, Emilio Aguinaldo College finally kicked in the door into the win column behind veteran Nat Cosejo.

The 6-foot-3 forward dropped a career-high 24 points on 65-percent shooting along with nine rebounds, an assist, and a block in the Generals' 80-75 triumph over league-leading College of St. Benilde.

In his last two outings, Cosejo averaged 13.5 markers, 6.0 boards, 1.5 dimes, and 1.0 swats.

Those numbers together with the upset win were more than enough to get the nod from the Collegiate Press Corps as the NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

EAC's floor leader was picked over Letran’s Kurt Reyson, San Beda’s James Kwekuteye, Mapua’s Warren Bonifacio, and San Sebastian’s Jessie Sumoda for the honor decided and deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the league and also supported by minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.

“Sana, ito na yung magbigay sa amin ng kumpyansa. Kasi nung nakaraan, confidence yung kulang namin kaya kinakapos kami lagi sa dulo. Ngayong nakuha na namin, sana magtuloy-tuloy na,” he said.

It was a week to remember for Cosejo after also being crowned NCAA All-Star MVP, leading Team Heroes to the victory vs. Team Saints with 16 points and seven rebounds.

