Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 17
    NCAA-MENS

    EAC's Nat Cosejo voted NCAA Player of the Week

    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    Nat Cosejo
    A boost in morale for Nat Cosejo and the cellar-dwelling Generals.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    AFTER dropping all their games in the first round of the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament, Emilio Aguinaldo College finally kicked in the door into the win column behind veteran Nat Cosejo.

    The 6-foot-3 forward dropped a career-high 24 points on 65-percent shooting along with nine rebounds, an assist, and a block in the Generals' 80-75 triumph over league-leading College of St. Benilde.

    See Last-place EAC Generals pull off stunner over leader St. Benilde

    In his last two outings, Cosejo averaged 13.5 markers, 6.0 boards, 1.5 dimes, and 1.0 swats.

    Those numbers together with the upset win were more than enough to get the nod from the Collegiate Press Corps as the NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      EAC's floor leader was picked over Letran’s Kurt Reyson, San Beda’s James Kwekuteye, Mapua’s Warren Bonifacio, and San Sebastian’s Jessie Sumoda for the honor decided and deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the league and also supported by minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      “Sana, ito na yung magbigay sa amin ng kumpyansa. Kasi nung nakaraan, confidence yung kulang namin kaya kinakapos kami lagi sa dulo. Ngayong nakuha na namin, sana magtuloy-tuloy na,” he said.

      Watch Now

      It was a week to remember for Cosejo after also being crowned NCAA All-Star MVP, leading Team Heroes to the victory vs. Team Saints with 16 points and seven rebounds.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      A boost in morale for Nat Cosejo and the cellar-dwelling Generals.
      PHOTO: NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again