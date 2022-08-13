Deo Cuajao on the move again, joins Letran after a year at La Salle

DEO Cuajao has left La Salle after just one short season and has found a new home in Letran.

This will be the 6-foot-1 gunner's third school after moving from UST two years ago. Now the product of Holy Child College of Davao brings his shooting to Muralla.

Letran athletic director Fr. Vic Calvo and head coach Bonnie Tan confirmed the news with Cuajao cleared to play for three years starting in NCAA Season 99 next year.

Cuajao was sparingly used in his lone year with the Green Archers, collecting a total of 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in eight games as he only averaged seven minutes of action.

He played his rookie season with University of Santo Tomas, nabbing a total of 13 points, 12 boards, and four assists in 12 games as he averaged five minutes of play in UAAP Season 82.

PHOTO: PBA D-League Images

Cuajao was one of the players who left the Growling Tigers in the fallout of the Sorsogon bubble where coach Aldin Ayo was slapped with an indefinite ban by the UAAP.

His arrival in Letran will be a big boost to the team's offense, with guards Fran Yu, Brent Paraiso, King Caralipio, and Tommy Olivario playing their final years this upcoming NCAA Season 98.

