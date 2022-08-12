Kevin Quiambao thrilled to play with Clarkson, Sotto at Gilas

KEVIN Quiambao will always be grateful for the chance to play for Gilas Pilipinas that this early, he's already excited to mix it up with the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto in practice.

Kevin Quiambao on playing with Clarkson, Sotto

"Thankful ako na binigyan ulit ako ng Gilas ng chance lalo na't makakasama ko si Jordan Clarkson tsaka si Kai," said the hardworking 21-year-old center, who is coming off a standout performance for the Philippines in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

Quiambao was one of the few initial names announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) who will comprise the pool for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this August.

A former national youth team member in 3x3, this will be his first time to team up with Sotto up front as they are joined in the pool by Carl Tamayo, with more players from the PBA expected to be announced soon.

Quiambao admitted that this recent callup is an added boost to his morale as he has played exceptionally well for La Salle in the preseason tournaments.

"Nag-boost sa confidence ko yun to play dito sa La Salle, na yung game ko mas ia-angat ko pa," said the incoming Green Archers rookie.

His performance on EcoOil-La Salle's 89-74 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals is a proof to that as he tallied 18 points, six rebounds, four blocks, and three dimes and steer his side to the victory, and more importantly a win away from the Finals.

Still, Quiambao is staying at the present as he takes everything day-by-day and game-by-game.

"For me naman, focus lang muna ako sa kung anong meron ngayon," he said.

