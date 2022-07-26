Darell Menina glad to end college hoops journey with Arellano

PLAYING in his fourth school in seven years, Darrell Shane Menina is determined to make the most of his final go-round as he plays for Arellano in NCAA Season 98.

"Binigyan ako ng isang opportunity na lumaro sa NCAA at maganda naman yung benefits nila sa akin para maglaro,” he said of his NCAA return.

Menina, 25, was one of the leaders on the court despite finishing with just six points and four assists in Arellano's 67-48 loss to Adamson on Monday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

The veteran court general reminded his teammates to charge this to experience and that the bigger wars are still ahead of them.

Darrell Menina is back in the NCAA. PHOTO: Ron Tolin

"Kahit talo, marami kaming natutunan kasi marami kaming bago. Kailangan namin ng experience para mag-jell talaga sa court every game," said the 5-foot-10 guard.

After all, Menina has been has been in this position quite a few times - first as a freshman who came from Cebu to play for Mapua for college, moving to National University, University of Cebu and now Arellano.

"Wala namang difference pagpasok ko dito kasi winelcome nila ko as family," he said.

It certainly helps that there are familiar faces for him in Recto to lean on, saying, "Marami ring bisaya dito kaya nagustuhan ko rin talaga dito sa Arellano."

Having this fresh start for the nth time, Menina's goal never changes even for this one-and-done season with the Chiefs.

"Ang goal ko is manalo every game tapos makapasok kami sa Final Four hanggang sa championship. Pero ang inuuna muna namin every game is yung manalo talaga," he said. Ian Dominic Carballo

