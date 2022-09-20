Early leader CSB too early to be considered contenders, says Tiu

ST. Benilde coach Charles Tiu knows all too well not to put too much weight on the4 Blazers' 3-0 run this early in NCAA Season 98.

The Blazers are the only undefeated team, scoring wins over Lyceum, San Sebastian and Perpetual Help, but Tiu says that doesn't prove anything as he refused to embrace the contender tag being placed on his crew.

See CSB uses huge third period to beat Perpetual for thrid straight win

“I wouldn’t say yet. It’s only been three games and we still have a long way to go. We haven’t played Letran, Mapua, and San Beda, three teams na I’ve said consistently will be in the Final Four,” he said.

Will Gozum and the Blazers lead the NCAA at 3-0.

Tiu does relish getting back at Perpetual Help after the Altas gave the Blazers the boot last season.

Nevertheless, this start is still no cause for celebration, according to Tiu.

“It’s in the back of our minds that this team eliminated us last season, so we wanted to get that bad taste off our mouths,” he said.

“We’re happy with the win, but you know sa CSB, maraming beses na yan na good start tapos nagfe-fade sa end,” he lamented. “Hopefully, it’s a different story this year. We’re still a long way to go but at least we’re playing better.”

Will Gozum echoed Tiu’s sentiments, pointing out that as good as this team’s form is right now, the Blazers are still a work-in-progress.

“Happy ako pero sabi nga ni coach Charles, gusto namin mag-contend for the championship,” he said after racking up 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the Altas rout.

“Happy ako sa nangyayari pero yung team chemistry namin, bini-build pa namin. Happy ako na nagpapakita kaming lahat at tulong-tulong lang.”

Tiu, however, argued that the acid tests for CSB are still to come starting on Friday against defending champion Letran.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement. We have to still get better as a team,” he said. “We’re happy with the win but we got Letran next.”

