COLUMN: JRU must do the right thing and get Amores help

REGARDLESS of the penalties that the NCAA will slap on John Amores, Jose Rizal University cannot, in good conscience, wash its hands from this mess.

The indefinite suspension the league handed down on the 6-foot-2 forward may have meant the end of his collegiate career which in turn also means an expulsion from the squad, but we must not forget that these are student-athletes.

Student first, athlete second.

Though Amores may no longer suit up for the team and in all likelihood lose his scholarship, the Kalentong-based school cannot just say farewell and say good riddance to the 23-year-old that easily. Remember, these are still student-athletes.

There's no doubt in his dark history, from punching University of the Philippines player Mark Gil Belmonte in the preseason to his incessant physicality in games even before Tuesday's incident, Amores obviously needs guidance.

He missed the prior NCAA season for not attending practices and was subsequently dropped by JRU coach Louie Gonzalez for the entirety of Season 97. His antics upon his return also hasn't really helped varnish over his reputation.

The onus is now on JRU to provide that help to Amores, from counselling to other reformation programs. But it begins by making him understand the gravity and consequences of his actions.

Is this really the reputation that Amores wants? A talented player and hothead who will blow his gasket without warning that no one, not even JRU Mancom representative Paul Supan, could talk some sense into him as he recklessly charged the opposing bench and try to knock out everyone in his path?

His acts in the game against St. Benilde are no doubt deplorable, but the last thing the school and even the NCAA wants is to breed hooligans.

This may very well be the last time that the NCAA has seen Amores. But with the level of talent that he possesses, there's no question that no one can stop him from picking up that leather when the itch to play comes.

And with the glut of teams and leagues in the country, there's always that one team that would be willing to take its chance on Amores, even if he's considered damaged goods.

So it's really now on JRU to choose how to handle Amores: Will it just let him go and let him be? Or will it do the right thing and help him rebuild himself before he faces the harsh realities of the outside world - one that won't be shy to remind him of this dark chapter of his career.

Your move, JRU.