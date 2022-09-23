Tiu refuses to dwell on moral victories as Blazers maturity still suspect

IT would be nice to relish on moral victories, but St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu isn't wired that way.

That's why the soft-spoken mentor isn't really putting too much weight on the Blazers' gallant stand against Letran on Friday as they ultimately lost the game, 81-75, for their first loss in NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

Charles Tiu on loss to Knights

"At least we were able to compete against them. They're a good team and they showed why they’re champions. But I don’t really believe in moral victories cause they don't count in the standings," he lamented.

Much of Tiu's displeasure is rooted on the 24 turnovers that CSB committed, a few of which came in the late stages of the game.

Add to that the subpar decision-making that the players had in the clutch that prevented the Blazers from completing their rally from a 15-point third quarter hole.

"It was nice that we had chances to win this game, but we missed two wide-open layups that could’ve tied the game down the stretch, but ganun talaga. We turned the ball over too much. I'm disappointed with the way we played. They outworked us and they played well," he said.

Tiu zoomed in on a few instances in the final three minutes of the game as Letran held a precarious 77-75 lead, first was a forced Jimboy Pasturan layup as he failed to locate an open Robi Nayve.

Worse were the turnovers, with CSB incurring three in the final minute.

Nayve was whistled for travelling violation with 1:11 to play, Will Gozum was blocked by Louie Sangalang on his drive, and Miggy Corteza's pocket was picked as Sangalang tipped the ball from his hands that led to a King Caralipio steal.

"I really felt we weren't matured in this game. Our decisions are so poor, throwing the ball away for no reason and that's what disappoints me the most," said Tiu.

Rather than dwell on this defeat, though, Tiu is looking at this as a challenge for the Blazers and even for himself heading into the team's next assignments starting on Sunday against the dangerous Jose Rizal University.

"My mindset as a coach is every game, I have to be able to get the team ready to have a chance to win every game we play. It doesn't matter who we face. We had a chance to win pero kulang pa rin," he said. "We just have to bounce back. Hopefully we can still improve."

