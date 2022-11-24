Charles Tiu, young Blazers crew brace for war vs Red Lions

CHARLES Tiu and the College of Str. Benilde Blazers prepare for a tough semifinal matchup with perennial contender San Beda.

Falling just short last season when they made the top four only to fall in the play-in phase, the Blazers bounced back strong and took the top spot after the NCAA Season 98 eliminations with a 14-4 win-loss record.

The semifinals start on Tuesday.

"It is what it is and we're just happy and thankful to the Lord that at least we got a twice-to-beat advantage," said Tiu.

The Final Four pairings largely hinged on the result of the final game between Letran and Jose Rizal University on Wednesday, where a Knights win would've set up St. Bennilde in a clash against Lyceum.

Instead, JRU emerged victorious over the defending champions, 87-71, setting up this faceoff between the Blazers and the Red Lions.

Tiu believes there's really no weaker foe between San Beda and Lyceum and he's just glad that St. Benilde is coming to the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage.

"It's gonna be big. It doesn't matter that we've beaten these teams in the eliminations kasi 0-0 ulit sa semis and I don't know how the guys will respond. But we've worked hard to be in this position so it's a good feeling kahit paano," he said.

St. Benilde swept its season series against San Beda, taking a 78-69 win on Oct. 9 and doubling down with an 82-73 victory last Tuesday.

Despite the Blazers being one of the best teams in the league this season, Tiu feels that his side still lacks the level of maturity compared to the Red Lions especially when the lights are at their brightest.

It makes last Tuesday's triumph all the more important for him, saying, "At least naka-experience na sila ng big game against San Beda in front of a big crowd."

"Pag di kayo sanay to play in front of a big crowd, nakaka-pressure pa rin eh. But they found a way to settle down, find their game and start it defensively."

"That's all we ask from our guys: to play hard, compete honestly, play the game with integrity, and respect the game," he said.