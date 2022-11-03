Struggling Arellano hoping to find ways to overcome injury bug

ARELLANO coach Cholo Martin was just helpless as the injury bug bit his team hard.

Top gun Cade Flores missed the Chiefs' 76-63 defeat to San Beda on Wednesday due to a sprained ankle.

Flores has been the main man for the team, averaging 12.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through 11 games.

Joshua Abastillas also suffered a sprain the day prior while Shane Menina and Niel Tolentino played sparingly despite nursing back pains, and Arellano absorbed its fourth loss in the last five games.

Martin feels that it should serve as a challenge for the rest of the team.

"Hinahanda naman natin sila para nga in case na ganito na magkaron ng injury, ready naman sila," he said.

Axel Doromal led the Chiefs with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Wilmar Oftana (11 points) and Lars Sunga (10) contributed in the losing cause.

Still, Martin couldn't wait for his players to be back.

"Subukan natin tomorrow," he said, hopeful that Flores and co. will be back for the Chiefs' game against San Sebastian on Friday.

"May game kami sa Friday at sobrang laking factor kasi first five ko yun eh. Lumaban kami ngayon eh kaso kapos. Wala kaming rotation masyado."

