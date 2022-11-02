Kwekuteye leads way as San Beda routs Arellano for back-to-back wins

SAN Beda manhandled Arellano, 76-63, for back-to-back wins in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye led the Red Lions killer 24-5 run bridging the final two frames to turn a tight 46-40 lead to 70-45 with 7:45 left to play.

He led the balanced San Beda attack with 16 points and four boards as the Mendiola crew rose to an 8-4 card.

JB Bahio added 10 points, 14 boards, and three assists, including the big bucket with 3:10 left to douse the Arellano run after the Red Lions lead got sliced down to 15, 72-57.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Justine Sanchez had 10 points, four boards, and two blocks in the win.

Arellano missed the presence of the injured Cade Flores, absorbing its fourth loss in the last five games to sink to 5-7.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Axel Doromal led the Chiefs with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

The scores:

San Beda 76 - Kwekuteye 16, Bahio 10, Sanchez 10, Cortez 7, Alfaro 6, Payosing 6, Cuntapay 6, Tagala 5, Andrada 4, Ynot 2, Visser 2, Jopia 1, Cometa 1, Alloso 0, Tagle 0.

Watch Now

Arellano 63 - Doromal 12, Oftana 11, Sunga 10, Mallari 9, Mantua 8, Advincula 5, Oliva 3, Talampas 3, Tan 2, Domingo 0, Tolentino 0, Antonio 0, Ongotan 0, Menina 0.

Quarterscores: 15-13; 34-31; 63-45; 76-63.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.