Brent Paraiso not celebrating until Letran completes three-peat

BRENT Paraiso won't feel fulfilled until Letran completes its goal of winning a three-peat.

The senior guard stressed his desire to cap off his collegiate career with back-to-back NCAA men's basketball crowns as he explained what he's not really celebrating the Knights' 67-58 Final Four win against Lyceum on Tuesday.

"Siguro pag nagawa na namin [yung three-peat], doon ko lang mararamdaman yung saya kasi medyo wala pa. Meron pa kaming finals tsaka malakas pa yung kalaban," he said.

Paraiso was responsible for helping the Knights put the Pirates away in the endgame, scoring the final seven points for the twice-to-beat Muralla side, setting Letran up for a championship duel against top seed St. Benilde.

Game One is set this Sunday.

On paper, the Knights might be seen as the favorite in the matchup having swept their elimination matches against the Blazers: an 81-75 first round escape in Sept. 23 and a 74-66 win in the second round in Nov. 5.

Paraiso, though, argued that no team really has an edge in the best-of-three series, saying, "Di ko masabi na llamado kami."

"Malakas yung lineup nila. No. 1 [seed] sila, No. 2 kami, so expect na lang nila na ibibigay namin yung best namin," said the 6-foot-2 guard, who won a UAAP championship during his time with La Salle.

What he can promise, however, was him giving his all in his last few games as for Letran.

"Ibibigay ko na lang yung best ko every game lalo na ngayong playoffs," said Paraiso. "Importante dito yung composure at sa tingin ko, yun lang siguro yung nangyari ngayong game laban sa Lyceum, na mas naging composed kami."