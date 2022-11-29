LA Tenorio glad to help out in rare appearance in Letran bench

LA Tenorio was all smiles after Letran's 67-58 victory over Lyceum on Tuesday as the defending champions booked a return trip to the Finals in NCAA Season 98.

It's the first time that the Ginebra guard showed up and fulfilled his role as one of coach Bonnie Tan's assistant coaches for the Knights.

"Na-timing lang," he said with a chuckle.

Tenorio's appearance is a sign of the heightened importance of these games for Letran with a number of Tan's "Superfriends" also watching, namely San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua and Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales.

Still, the former Gilas Pilipinas court general is unsure on whether he can once again be on the sidelines for Letran once it shoots for a three-peat, with Game One of the Finals set this Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Yun nga eh, hindi ko alam kung kailan ako makakabalik sa games," he said, with Ginebra poised to progress in the PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs with its 8-3 card.

The NCAA Season Finals will be played on a weekly basis, with Game One on Dec. 4, Game Two on Dec. 11, and if necessary, Game Three on Dec. 18.

Tenorio, though, makes it a point to still give a helping hand to the Knights' guards, particularly Fran Yu, Kurt Reyson, and Tommy Olivario.

"Tulad ng dati, gusto ko lang makatulong dito in any way I could."