Ato Barba matches career-best 20 points as Lyceum beats Perpetual

LYCEUM gutted out an 86-82 victory over Perpetual in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ato Barba matched his career-best 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The sophomore forward put on the finishing touches for the Pirates, splitting his freebies in the last 3.4 seconds to make it a two-possession game and secure their ninth win in 14 games.

Jielo Razon had a shot to tie the game at 85, but failed to can his corner three leading to Barba's game-sealing free throws.

Renzo Navarro chipped in 14 points, seven assists, three boards, and two steals, and Mac Guadana collected 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists for Lyceum.

Art Roque paced Perpetual with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, as Carlo Ferreras also got 16 points, six boards, and two dimes in the defeat.

The Altas absorbed back-to-back defeats to sink to a 5-8 card.

The scores:

Lyceum 86 - Barba 20, Navarro 14, Guadana 14, Penafiel 8, Bravo 7, Valdez 6, Umali 6, Montano 6, Larupay 5, Cunanan 0.

Perpetual 82 - Ferreras 16, Roque 16, Razon 13, Egan 11, Omega 8, Flores 8, Abis 4, Nitura 4, Barcuma 2, Martel 0, Pagaran 0, Boral 0, Cuevas 0.

Quarterscores: 26-18; 47-40; 68-67; 86-82.

