Ato Barba flashing improved outside shot as he takes on bigger Lyceum role

COMING off an up-and-down rookie year, Ato Barba is just eager to improve in his sophomore year for Lyceum.

Malabanan on what he expects from Ato Barba

One of those is his shooting, with coach Gilbert Malabanan urging him to be more confident with his perimeter game.

"Sinasabi ko sa kanya, 'Alam mo yung kulang mo at yun yung i-extra workout mo.' Challenge ko nga sa kanya yun kasi ibibigay talaga sa kanya yung shots na yun," he said.

"I want him to take those shots with 101-percent confidence, with no hesitation. Sinisigawan ko nga kapag di niya tinitira kasi paano mo malalaman kung mashu-shoot kung hindi mo titira? Extra workout pa din kasi doon nagsisimula yung consistency eh."

Safe to say, Barba has heard Malabanan's pleas loud and clear.

Doing extra work a day before, the former NCAA Juniors MVP drained two crucial treys down the stretch as Lyceum downed Letran, 79-69, Tuesday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Those were the biggest of Barba's 22 points as he also collected seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the win over the defending NCAA champion.

Barba, though, needs no reminding as he himself acknowledged his deficiencies after only shooting 20-percent from deep in his freshman year.

"Nung last season ng NCAA, parang lahat ng mga tira ko brick shots eh. Kaya yun yung ine-extra workout ko, yung mga weaknesses ko at sa game na ito, kapalan na lang talaga ng mukha," said the 6-foot-2 swingman.

But that is just one of the facets of Barba's game that Malabanan wants to see growth on all the more as he transitions to being a guard after largely playing as a big in high school.

"Lahat ng mga players ko, binibigyan ko ng responsibility and they know their roles already, especially kay Barba kasi palagi ko siyang sinasabihan kasi medyo kampante siya sa nilalaro niya," said the Pirates coach.

"I’m glad na at least na-realize niya kung gaano importante yung extra workout kasi yun rin yung challenge ko sa ibang players ko eh: Are you contented sa nilalaro mo? Sinasabi ko huwag kasi nagsisimula pa lang tayo and this is just preseason."

So far, Barba seems like he's not content one bit.

"Pinakikinggan ko lang yung sinabi sa akin ni coach," he said, looking to hike up his numbers of 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds last NCAA Season 97.

"Sabi niya iimprove ko pa yung depensa ko kasi walang malas sa depensa basta agresibo ka. Kaya ayun, aggressive lang ang paglalaro ko."

