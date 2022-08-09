Ato Barba sparks late surge as Lyceum downs Letran

LYCEUM put Letran on lock in the payoff period to take a 79-69 win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

Ato Barba dropped 22 points, going 3 for 5 from deep, to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead the Pirates in the bounce back win for a 4-1 win-loss record in Group B.

The sophomore scored eight in Lyceum's 20-point fourth quarter to complete the turnaround and boost its chances of advancing to the crossover playoffs.

"Sabi ko lang sa mga players ko every game is we have to honor the game and respect the game. Dito namin ma-build namin yung magandang culture namin, by winning," said coach Gilbert Malabanan.

Renzo Navarro added 13 points, seven assists, and three boards, as Maverick Venoya added 13 points and four rebounds for LPU.

It was a morale-boosting win for the Pirates which fought from a 10-point third quarter hole, 59-49, and held the Knights to just 10 points from the 3:14 mark of the frame up to the final buzzer.

King Caralipio paced Letran with 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals, as Brent Paraiso and Kurt Reyson both had 10 in the loss.

This was the Knights' first defeat in three games. With reports from Jethro Castillo

The scores:

Lyceum 79 - Barba 22, Navarro 13, Venoya 13, Guadana 8, Bravo 6, Umali 6, Larupay 4, Penafiel 4, Cunanan 3, Montano 0, Villegas 0, Aviles 0, Caduyac 0.

Letran 69 - Caralipio 13, Paraiso 10, Reyson 10, Ariar 9, Bataller 7, Go 6, Guarino 5, Olivario 5, Tolentino 4, Gaviola 0, Oliva 0.

Quarterscores: 20-20; 43-37; 59-62; 79-69.

