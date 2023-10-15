Adamson juniors use balanced offense in win over FEU in PG Flex tourney

ADAMSON came out on top against Far Eastern University in a rematch of UAAP Juniors Season 85 finalists, while Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas finally barged into the win column in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary Tournament at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City on Saturday.

The Baby Falcons pulled away in the final frame and got back at the Baby Tamaraws with a 64-52 victory while the Dolphins outlasted Lyceum Pirates, 78-75 in the clash between the winless teams.

It was a total team effort for Adamson as no Falcon breached double-digits in scoring but eight players each chipped in at least six points led by John Reyes’ nine points and seven rebounds.

Adamson’s defense proved to be a tough nut to crack for FEU which was limited to a measly eight points in the final frame – a drought the Baby Falcons made sure to take advantage of.

PCU-D, on the other hand, was steady from the charity stripe in the end game to fend off a last ditch rally from Lyceum. Jayr Pronda finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Dolphins improved to a 1-3 record.

Adamson remained spotless through four games along with National University which earlier routed University of Batangas, 91-46.

Letran, after dropping its first game, is now on a streak winning its last three games including the 91-83 victory over Ateneo.

Collins Akowe had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bullpups while the Squires leaned on Thirdy Golez and Basti Reyes who both had 11 points each.

