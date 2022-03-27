Arellano coach hoping Justin Arana injury nothing serious

ARELLANO coach Cholo Martin is keeping his fingers crossed that Justin Arana's injury won't be a serious one.

The veteran mentor could only sigh even after the Chiefs' 65-63 squeaker over San Sebastian on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament.

"Pagod na eh. Yung calf niya, bumigay na dahil whole game siyang naglalaro," he said.

Arana winced in pain after landing awkwardly in a rebound play against Jesse Sumoda with 1:49 still left on the clock and tightly held his right knee.

Justin Arana delivers huge in the opener with a double-double before exiting hurt.

Even when he was taken back to the bench, the pain was evident on the 6-foot-5 center's face that he had to be stretchered out of La Salle Greenhills even before the game ended.

It's a tough end to his excellent showing for the day where he led Arellano with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Martin understands the importance of Arana in the Chiefs' attack this season, all the more with their next game on Wednesday set against defending champion Letran.

"Sana wag naman malala dahil kailangan namin siya," he said.

