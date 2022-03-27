Arellano wins over San Sebastian but loses Justin Arana to injury

ARELLANO hacked out a 65-63 escape over San Sebastian on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

Gelo Sablan scored the go-ahead freebies with 47.3 seconds left before Jordan Sta. Ana secured the crucial offensive rebound off of two missed charities that led to Axel Doromal icing the game for the Chiefs with a split from the free throw line in the last 3.6 ticks.

The Golden Stags still had one last shot to steal the game, but Michael Are missed his potential game-winning three at the buzzer.

Justin Arana injured

The victory, however, came at a cost for Arellano as Justin Arana had to exit the game at the 1:49 mark after an apparent knee injury in a rebound play against Jesse Sumoda.

Arana had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Justin Arana posts a double-double before leaving the game. PHOTO: NCAA

Sta. Ana also made his triumphant return to the collegiate leagues with his 14 points, two boards, and two assists as the Chiefs rallied back from a 14-point third quarter hole, 50-36.

"Depensa talaga yung kailangan namin kasi lamang kami ng two points nung na-injure [si Arana], so kailangan talaga namin ay dumepensa at luckily nakakuha kami ng bola," said coach Cholo Martin.

Troy Valencia added nine points and five rebounds, as Sablan got eight and six in the conquest.

San Sebastian leaned on Ichie Altamirano's 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists, but he also had to exit in the fourth quarter due to an injury.

JM Calma just missed out on a double-double with 13 points and nine boards, while Ken Villapando got 10 points and eight rebounds in the losing effort.

The scores:

Arellano 65 - Arana 16, Sta. Ana 14, Valencia 9, Sablan 8, Doromal 7, Talampas 2, Carandang 2, Uri 2, Caballero 2, Abastillas 2, Concepcion 1, Oliva 0, Steinl 0, Dela Cruz 0.

San Sebastian 63 - Altamirano 16, Calma 13, Villapando 10, Calahat 8, Sumoda 8, Are 4, Una 2, Desoyo 2, Ra. Gabat 0, Cosari 0, Re. Gabat 0, Loristo 0.

Quarterscores: 13-14; 29-33; 45-53; 65-63.

