Arellano breaks season duck, sends Letran reeling to fifth loss in a row

ARELLANO University finally posted its first win of the NCAA Season 99 campaign while sending defending champion Letran reeling to its fifth straight loss, 87-80, on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Felix Villarente tallied 15 points and six assists while Troy Valencia, Jade Talampas and Lars Sunga chipped in 14, 11 and 10, respectively, as the Chiefs finally got a win on their fifth start.

“Siyempre masaya talaga because this is my first head-coaching job sa NCAA,” said AU coach Chico Manabat.

Dominic Dayrit had his moments too as he scored all five of his points in the decisive stretch, sending the Knights to their worst start since going 1-4 nine years ago.

Meanwhile, Mapua outduelled Emilio Aguinaldo College in the stretch to hack out a 73-69 victory in the day's other game.

The Cardinals held the Generals to just a point in the final 2:32 minutes while scoring eight points to secure their fourth win in five outings and solidify their place in the Top Four.

Jopet Soriano delivered his best performance to date with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks while Paolo Hernandez, Ferdie Asuncion, Clint Escamis and JC Recto chipped in 11, 11, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

EAC dropped to 2-2.

The scores:

First Game

Mapua 73 - Soriano 15, Hernandez 11, Asuncion 11, Escamis 10, Recto 10, Bonifacio 6, Rosillo 4, Cuenco 4, Fornis 2, Bancale 0, Igliane 0

EAC 69 - Cosejo 23, Gurtiza 10, Maguliano 10, Robin 7, Tolentino 7, Angeles 6, Ochavo 4, Quinal 2, Luciano 0, Cosa 0, Umpad 0, Doria 0, Balowa 0, Bacud 0

Quarterscores: 15-20; 35-40; 55-58; 73-69

Second Game

Arellano U 87 - Villarente 15, Valencia 14, Talampas 11, Sunga 10, Abastillas 9, Ongotan 5, Yanes 5, Dayrit 5, Capulong 5, Geronimo 4, Mallari 4, dela Cruz 0

Letran 80 - Monje 18, Reyson 16, Cuajao 15, Santos 9, Ariar 7, Javillonar 5, Nunag 4, Garupil 4, Fajardo 2, Guarino 0

Quarterscores: 25-27; 47-50; 64-65; 87-80

