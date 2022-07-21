ARELLANO is getting a big boost ahead of NCAA Season 98 as it parades Darrell Menina and Niel Tolentino.

Menina, 25, will suit up for one season with the Chiefs after his stints with Mapua, National University, and University of Cebu.

The 5-foot-10 guard helped the Webmasters reach the semifinals of the Cesafi tournament in 2019 and was drafted by Marinerong Pilipino for the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Tolentino, 23, played one season for the University of the East in UAAP Season 82, averaging 6.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

The 6-foot-1 winger last suited up for the Pampanga Delta in the National Basketball League (NBL).

Menina and Tolentino will see action for Arellano in the upcoming Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Their arrival will give the Chiefs a big boost especially after the graduation of Defensive Player of the Year Justin Arana who is now with Converge in the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

Gelo Sablan is also out of the team and will act as one of the assistant coaches for coach Cholo Martin.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.