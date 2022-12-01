After fine run with San Beda, JB Bahio hopes to enter PBA

JB Bahio is looking forward to entering the pro ranks after San Beda bowed out of the NCAA Season 98 Final Four.

"Medyo disappointed kasi gusto namin talagang makuha ito eh," he said after San Beda's 62-61 semifinal exit against St. Benilde where he registered nine points and seven boards.

"Pero we gave our best naman. Yun lang, medyo late din pumasok si coach sa amin eh, mga ilang months na lang bago mag-season pero nakapasok pa rin kami sa semifinals."

Bahio emerged as one of the bright spots for the Red Lions this season, averaging 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists - numbers that will land him a spot in the Mythical Team.

He's also hopeful that he has done enough to make an impression as he targets the PBA for the next chapter of his career.

"Siguro magpapa-draft na ako next year or ano mang magandang opportunity ang dumating," said the 6-foot-5 banger. "God's plan yan. Pero PBA, yun yung main goal talaga."

Bahio is confident the future is bright for San Beda with Jacob Cortez and Tony Ynot poised to inherit the leadership duties.

"I'm sure na babawi yan kasi sa past two seasons, nandoon na yung experience, yung sakit, yung paano matalo sa semifinals na nung last season sa Mapua then ngayon sa CSB," he said. "Nakikita ko sa mga batang yun ay malaking potential, so I'm sure na babawi yan."