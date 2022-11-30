James Kwekuteye still undecided on final playing year

JAMES Kwekuteye is undecided whether to play another year in college or move to the pros after San Beda bowed out at the semifinal stage of NCAA Season 98.

"Who knows if I'll come back next year. We'll see," said the Fil-Canadian guard. "I'll talk to my agent and we'll go from there. I still have one playing year so who knows. Stay tuned."

Kwekuteye says he is pleased with the Red Lions' performance despite the early exit - they missed the finals for the second straight campaign.

"I'm so proud of my guys, my team, and the coaching staff. I will trust the coaching staff no matter what but at the end, we came up short," he said after the Lions were eliminated by top seed College of St. Benilde, 62-61.

"What a sad way to end the season, you know we're supposed to go the Finals but Benilde put up a fight but we just came up short in the end."

"I adapted because last season was a short season so we had to adjust. This season, we adjusted to coach Yuri [Escueta]'s system so it took a a lot of preparations, but we all came through. We can beat any team, but today, it's not it."

Regardless of his next move, Kwekuteye is confident San Beda has what it takes to compete with Jacob Cortez and Tony Ynot in the squad.

"I'm still happy overall but not too happy because we really wanted to make it to the championship. But everything happens for a reason," he said.