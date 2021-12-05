San Beda Red Cubs have big plans for teen 'project' Brix Verzosa

TOUGH luck for other schools: San Beda's already got that tall kid in that viral vaccination photo in the bag.

Even before social media frenzy sparked a search for that 17-year-old, 6-foot-8 kid who received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Cotabato City, the Red Cubs have already secured his services last year.

"Bago pa kumalat, kinuha na namin," San Beda coach Manu Inigo told Spin.ph.

Inigo shared that the Red Cubs brass were already in communication with Brix Verzosa as early as 2020.

"Last year pa namin kausap yan," he said, a proof that recruitment doesn't stop even in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It's no surprise that schools are lining up on Verzosa's doors, hopeful to get their hands on such a promising young talent gifted with height rare for Filipinos.

'Still a project'

But for San Beda, it's really a matter of setting the kid up for success. After all, it's the reason why the Red Cubs program is regarded as one of the best in the country.

Upon the prodding of assistant coach Noli Mejos and team manager Jarvis Co, the Red Cubs eventually got Verzosa's sweet yes.

"Marami rin talagang kumukuha sa kanya, pero masaya kami na they chose San Beda," said the soft-spoken mentor.

Brix Verzosa, 17, is committed to play for San Beda in the NCAA. PHOTO: Janet Soriano

Verzosa has yet to work with the San Beda coaches as practices for high school teams have yet to receive a green light. But Inigo already considers the Cotabato-born kid to be a "project" based on what he has seen.

Nonetheless, Versoza is just a part of the Red Cubs' plans.

Inigo sees him having a solid partnership with Adrian Sollano, a 6-foot-7 big man who hailed from Cagayan de Oro -- the same way incoming Red Lions rookies Justine Sanchez and Yukien Andrada did in their time in the high school division.

"Kasama si Brix sa mga hinahanda namin. Medyo hilaw pa pero matatrabaho naman natin yan. Iba pa rin yung may malaki ka and we can see him developing with the other young promising kids we have here," he said.

