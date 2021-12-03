Cotabato teen in viral vaxxed photo is 6-8 and headed for San Beda

IF you've been active on social media the past few days, you've probably come across the photo of this tall young man getting his COVID-19 jab in a local vaccination site in the province of Cotabato.

The photo taken by Dr. Stephen Henry Chin wasn't your typical #vaxxed selfie -as the doctor administering the vaccine had to stand on a monoblock chair just to reach the kid's upper limb.

It was necessary, of course, as the kidd stands 6-foot-8 tall at the young age of 17.

Meet Brix Verzosa

His name is RJ Brix Soriano Verzosa, and yes, he plays basketball.

"Si Brix, hilig niya talaga 'yan maglaro ng basketball. Simula bata siya, dito lang sa lugar namin, sumasali 'yan sa mga liga-liga, ganon pa lang," Janet Soriano, Brix's mother, tells SPIN Life.

Back in their hometown in Awang, Cotabato, Brix is known as this tall kid in the neighborhood who, like most Pinoy boys, has taken interest in the most popular sport in the country.

Brix Verzosa with his mom Janet. PHOTO: Janet Soriano

Growing up, however, he had to play barefoot, as it has always been a struggle for his mom to find footwear that fit his then size 18 shoes. He's now, believe it or not, a size 20 (for comparison purposes, June Mar Fajardo is a size 17).

"Nung lumalaki 'yan, hirap na hirap ako humanap ng tsinelas niya. Wala talaga akong mabilihan," she shares. "Kaya naglalaro siya naka-yapak lang."

Brix was also very shy. He is the second eldest among his three siblings and the most timid, too, [overly] conscious of his extraordinary height.

"Mahilig maglaro pero sobrang mahiyain, kahit lumabas ng bahay, nahihiya. Minsan, tuwing lalabas kami, sasabihin sa akin, 'Ma, ang daming nakatingin sakin,' sasabihin ko naman na 'ganon talaga, matangkad ka,'," she shared.

Janet added: "Lahat ng kapatid niya maliliit lang, siya lang ang katangi-tanging matangkad."

Brix Verzosa with his coach. PHOTO: Janet Soriano

His mom shared that Brix started showing an unusual growth spurt when he was in Grade Four.

"Bata pa lang siya, angat na talaga 'yung height niya. Wala naman akong ginawang pagpapalaking iba kundi pagkain nang tama, at hinahayaan ko siya matulog," she said.

When he's not on the court, you'll probably spot Brix fast asleep.

"Mabait na bata si Brix, walang bisyo, pero tulog nang tulog, wala yatang araw na dumaan na hindi siya tulog nang tanghali," Janet continues.

Big-boned, the kid also weighs more than 100 kilograms.

Brix Verzosa getting his vaccination against Covid-19. PHOTO: Stephen Henry Chin

He is also fond of watching the NBA and PBA, and mimics their action on the local asphalt court near their house.

"May basketball court dito walking distance lang sa amin, every afternoon nagpa-practice sila, nagshu-shooting kasama ng mga pinsan niya. Center ang laro niya," his mom shares.

Janet also shares that Briz was currently part of the San Beda High School program but has yet to join any physical training with the Red Cubs owing to the pandemic.

"May nagpakilala sa amin sa coach ng San Beda, si coach Noli Mejos, tapos ayon, binigyan nila ng scholarship si Brix, at nagpadala ng mga gamit at sapatos, ngayon may nagagamit na siya," she said.

Brix is in Grade 11 in Senior High School, under the Accounting, Business, and Management strand.

While Janet is most supportive of his athletic career endeavors, she had one wish for the gentle giant.

"Alam ko gaano niya kagusto mag-basketball, at masaya ako para sa kanya. Pero ang gusto ko din talaga para sa kanya ay makapagtapos ng pagaaral," she says.

"Ngayon nga, medyo mahirap dahil wala kaming laptop, kaya sa cellphone lang siya nag-o-online class," she adds.

