How simple eye contact with Topex led to Serrano endgame break

ANTIPOLO – In the waning moments of their game and the result still hanging in the balance, Topex Robinson turned to a rookie in Encho Serrano to save the day for Phoenix.

The 19th overall pick in this season’s draft delivered for Phoenix as he scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 92-83 win over Rain or Shine on Friday.

It wasn’t a hard decision for Robinson to go to Serrano late aside from his solid play during this winning run that now stands at four games.

Robinson said he noticed Serrano looking at him on the bench repeatedly during the final minutes, a sign that he wanted to be in the game during the crucial time.

Topex on trusting Encho Serrano

“I always try to call it on my gut feel,” said Robinson. “But everytime I look at the bench, Encho is looking at me. Naka-abang siya. Sabi ko, pag mga pangatlong tingin ko pa, naka-tingin ito sa akin, ipapasok ko ‘to.”

“That means he is ready. He is closer to me. Malapit siya sa araw eh kaya siya ang nabiyayaan. Again, that shows that he is ready. He wants to take this opportunity. He never shies away from that. What I like about him is he takes ownership in his actions. He knows that he has a lot of opportunities here in this team. Kagaya ng sabi niya, kapag hindi nya kinuha ‘yung opportunity, someone will take it,” Robinson said.

Serrano couldn’t help but laugh when Robinson mentioned and has noticed that he is looking at him during the postgame press conference.

“Lagi naman. Kasi simula nung dumating ako sa kanya, ganun na talaga ako. Everytime na tumingin siya sa bench, tinitignan ko rin siya. Hindi nawala ‘yung tingin ko sa kanya. Kaya alam ko na kung ipapasok na niya ako,” said Serrano.

Serrano came through after Rain or Shine came storming back in the game.

Serrano nailed a three to increase the lead to 86-78. Despite giving up a deliberate foul on Rain or Shine import Steve Taylor that eventually led to the gap cut to only three, Serrano converted on a driving lay-up to maintain the lead to 88-83 with 1:34 remaining in the game.

"Kailangan mag-focus pa rin sa game kasi nangyari na eh," said Serrano, referring to his deliberate foul. "Let go na lang para sa next possession, makabawi."

The Apalit, Pampanga native said ever since he was drafted by the Fuel Masters in the second round, he is blessed and grateful to be given the opportunity to play, resulting in his solid play. During the winning streak, he is averaging 16.24 points per contest.

“’Yung challenge na binibigay niya sa akin, nao-overcome ko na. Less pressure na dahil hinahayaan niya ako maglaro. Gusto niya maging aggressive ako kaya lumalabas laro ko,” said Serrano.

