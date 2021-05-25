Why LeBron James doesn't require quarantine after event

THE NBA believes LeBron James did not spark a COVID-19 infection endangering the league by attending an event that promoted a tequila brand that he supports last week before the Los Angeles Lakers’ play-in game against Golden State.

While the Lakers superstar was found to be in violation of health and safety protocols, NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass explained that James’ appearance was not enough to require him to miss any games as participants in the event “were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result.”

“Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary,” Bass said in a statement posted by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which were addressed with the player’s team in a similar fashion,” the statement added.

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden, when he was still with Houston, was listed unavailable last December when he violated protocols for being at a crowded party without wearing a mask days before the Rockets’ season opener.

James, whose Lakers are down one game to the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference first-round series, has neither confirmed nor denied that he has already been vaccinated.

“Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots,” the statement ended.

