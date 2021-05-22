Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    LeBron violated health and safety protocols by attending tequila event: report

    WILL LeBron James miss a major part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round series in the Western Conference playoffs against the Phoenix Suns?

    The possibility surfaced after the Lakers superstar reportedly violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols this week when he attended an event to promote a tequila brand that he supports before LA’s play-in game against Golden State.

    Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the development on Saturday, Manila time after confirming with a league official.

    "It's a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team," a league spokesman told ESPN.

      Being placed under the league’s health and safety protocols could make James unavailable for at least 10 days to up to two weeks.

      The Lakers start their best-of-seven series versus the second-seeded Suns on Monday, Manila time.
