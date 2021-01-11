COLUMN: Bad defense, inefficient Westbrook sinking Wizards deeper

CHICAGO -- Ten games out of 72 is what you might call a small sample size.

Which is probably not enough to provide an accurate picture of how the season will eventually turn out.

But for the NBA-worst Washington Wizards, the outlook is bleak.

After staggering to an 0-5 start, they briefly showed signs of life by winning two in a row last January 2 and January 4. But that little outburst was immediately followed by three more losses, the last one a 128-124 setback in Miami yesterday.

The Wizards are currently dead last in the overall standings. They are 2-8-0 in the win-loss-hope column.

Although they have 62 games left in their schedule, I view that largely as more opportunities for them to lose.

The pessimistic forecast is not mood-driven, guided only by numbers that don't lie.

The Wizards are 30th in the NBA in points per game allowed at 122.7. I think the TNT Tropang Giga can hang 100 on Washington. Easy.

The Wizards are also 27th in the league in defensive rating of 115.

Washington's defense is so bad that Bradley Beal described it as being unable to guard "a parked car."

It's hard not to believe Beal. He plays for that team.

Speaking of Beal, he is the only reason the team has somehow managed to win twice. He is averaging 35 points per while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3.

Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, is a major thorn for the Wizards.

The former Thunder and ex-Rocket is averaging 19.3 points a contest but he is converting only 37.8 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from 3. Terrible for a starter who hoists 19.3 shots a game, including 4.7 from deep.

Westbrook does gather 9.7 rebounds and scatter 11.3 assists each time he suits up but with 5.3 turnovers per, so many missed shots and so many team defeats there is little efficiency to his total body of work.

Russ is what discerning hoops fans call a "stats-padder." No meat, just a bone collector.

At a salary cost of $41.3 million this season and $91.2 million more in the next two years, economists have a term for an asset such as Westbrook.

A bad investment.

Westbrook and Beal are as mismatched as President Duterte and VP Robredo.

Watching them dominate the ball with so many iso plays hurts the eyes.

Even an insomniac could fall asleep watching Wizards games.

