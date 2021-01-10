Herro scores 31, Butler has near triple-double as Heat defeat undermanned Wizards

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by rich dubroff, ap
    4 hours ago
    WASHINGTON — Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Washington Wizards, 128-124, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Miami (4-4) has alternated wins and losses through its first eight games. The Wizards (2-8) lost their third straight game and are winless in five home games.

    Washington played without the NBA's leading scorer, Bradley Beal, who was a late scratch when he was placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol.

    They were also without their other starting guard, Russell Westbrook, out with a left quad injury. Westbrook, who had triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards, was intending to play the second half of a back-to-back for the first time after sitting out the first two.

    Washington's starting center, Thomas Bryant, suffered a left knee injury less than two minutes into the game, and didn't return.

    Garrison Mathews led the Wizards with 22 points. Deni Avdija scored 20.

    The Heat, which led nearly all the way, outscored the Wizards 28-15 in the third quarter to take a 103-86 lead.

    TIP-INS

    Heat: G Goran Dragic had 21 points on seven 3-pointers. … C Bam Adebayo had 16 rebounds despite playing only 21 minutes due to foul trouble.

    Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks was assessed a technical in the fourth quarter. … The Capital City Go-Go, Washington's G League affiliate, will flex assign players to the Erie Bayhawks, New Orleans' G League affiliate, during the season that begins next month in Orlando, Florida.

    UP NEXT

    Heat: Visit the Celtics on Sunday.

    Wizards: Host the Suns on Monday.

