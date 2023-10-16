Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Warriors overcome Kings in overtime for third straight win

    Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins show way for Dubs
    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    JONATHAN Kuminga scored 28 points and Andrew Wiggins added 20 as visiting Golden State beat Sacramento in overtime, 121-115, on NBA preseason action on Sunday (Monday, Manila time)

    Domantas Sabonis scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and De'Aaron Fox scored 17 for the Kings.

    The Warriors rested Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

    Draymond Green remained out of the lineup with an ankle injury.

