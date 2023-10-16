Warriors overcome Kings in overtime for third straight win

JONATHAN Kuminga scored 28 points and Andrew Wiggins added 20 as visiting Golden State beat Sacramento in overtime, 121-115, on NBA preseason action on Sunday (Monday, Manila time)
Domantas Sabonis scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and De'Aaron Fox scored 17 for the Kings.
The Warriors rested Steph Curry and Chris Paul.
Draymond Green remained out of the lineup with an ankle injury.
