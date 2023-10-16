Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Milwaukee downs LeBron-less Lakers in Lillard’s Bucks debut

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points, Damian Lillard had 14 in his Milwaukee debut, and the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 108-97, on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

    Lillard, part of a three-team blockbuster trade that sent him from Portland to Milwaukee, finished 3-for-10 shooting including 2 for 7 from 3-point range.

    Lillard's night ended with 4:41 left in the third quarter. He played 22 minutes.

    Antetokounmpo, who shot 7 for 10, played 15 minutes.

    Anthony Davis scored 16 points for Los Angeles in 19 minutes. Davis also had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

    LeBron James did not play.

      PHOTO: AP

