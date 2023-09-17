Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Spain big man Usman Garuba joining Warriors on two-way contract

    Warriors pick up Usman Garuba
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    THE Golden State Warriors are acquiring former Houston Rockets big man Usman Garuba.

    Garuba, a 6-foot-8 forward/center, is coming off a stint with Spain in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    La Roja, the 2019 Fiba champion, were not able to get past the group stage of the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

    Usman Garuba

    Free agent forward/center Garuba has agreed to a two-way deal with the Warriors, according to Shams Charania.

    He played in the NBA for Houston before being moved to the Rockets’ G League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

