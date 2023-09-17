Spain big man Usman Garuba joining Warriors on two-way contract

THE Golden State Warriors are acquiring former Houston Rockets big man Usman Garuba.

Garuba, a 6-foot-8 forward/center, is coming off a stint with Spain in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

La Roja, the 2019 Fiba champion, were not able to get past the group stage of the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Free agent forward/center Garuba has agreed to a two-way deal with the Warriors, according to Shams Charania.

He played in the NBA for Houston before being moved to the Rockets’ G League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

