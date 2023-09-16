Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dwight Howard set to work out with Golden State Warriors

    Warriors seeking a veteran big man for their 14th spot on roster, according to reports
    by from the web
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Golden State Warriors have been holding workouts with free agents and Dwight Howard is set to get his shot.

    The veteran big man last saw action in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022 before suiting up for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan’s T1 League.

    See Washington Wizards re-sign veteran forward Taj Gibson

    The Warriors have held workouts with veteran big men Derrick Favors and Dewayne Dedmon, among others, according to Michael Scotto of hoopshype. Next up is Howard, according to Shams Charania.

    The Warriors are reportedly looking to sign big man on a veteran’s minimum for their 14th spot on the roster.

