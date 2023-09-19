Sixers acquiring free agent swingman Kelly Oubre

KELLY Oubre is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 27-year-old swingman is joining his fifth team in the NBA since being picked 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks and getting sent to the Washington Wizards in a draft-day trade in 2015.

See Dwight Howard set to work out with Golden State Warriors

He went on to play for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. PHOTO: AP ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Oubre averaged 20.2 points in 32 minutes in his second season with the Hornets, who went 27-55.

He is expected to join the Sixers on a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph