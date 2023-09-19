Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 19
    NBA

    Sixers acquiring free agent swingman Kelly Oubre

    Veteran wing gets a chance with a team with title aspirations
    by from the web
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    KELLY Oubre is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The 27-year-old swingman is joining his fifth team in the NBA since being picked 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks and getting sent to the Washington Wizards in a draft-day trade in 2015.

    See Dwight Howard set to work out with Golden State Warriors

    He went on to play for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

    Kelly Oubre

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Oubre averaged 20.2 points in 32 minutes in his second season with the Hornets, who went 27-55.

    He is expected to join the Sixers on a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again