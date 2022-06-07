Remy Martin works out with Lakers ahead of NBA Draft

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Remy Martin is pro bound after a solid college basketball career.
    PHOTO: LA Lakers

    FIL-American guard Remy Martin worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) ahead of the NBA Draft.

    Part of the Kansas Jayhawks that won the NCAA Division I title in 2022, Martin is being listed as a potential second-round pick.

    The Lakers currently don’t have a draft pick, but are reportedly interested in buying into the second round and could also sign undrafted players.

    The NBA Draft is set on June 23 in Brooklyn.

    Remy Martin has been listed as a late second-round pick.

    The Lakers also had draft workouts with Johnny Juzang, also projected to be a second-round pick after stints with Kentucky and UCLA.

    Also working out with the Lakers were Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels, Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech and Haowen Guo of the Shanghai Sharks.

