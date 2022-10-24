Remy Martin drafted by Cleveland Charge in G League

REMY Martin is heading to Cleveland — Cleveland Charge, that is.

The Fil-Am guard was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA G League Draft as he was plucked as the 11th selection in the proceedings by the Cavaliers' affiliate on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Martin, 24, was left undrafted in the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft after spending four years with Arizona State and playing his final season with Kansas.

He posted 19.1 points on 34-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his fourth year with the Sun Devils, before nabbing 8.6 points, 3.0 boards, and 2.6 dimes in his lone stint with the Jayhawks where the team won the 2022 NCAA Division I Championship.

Martin will join top pick Sam Merrill in the Charge, which finished with a league-worst 6-26 record last season.

He will team up with the likes of 7-foot-5 giant Tacko Fall, Kyle Guy, and two-way players RJ Nembhard and Brandon Goodwin under coach Mike Gerrity.

