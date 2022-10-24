Cavs post back-to-back victories; Suns, Wolves, Hornets win

Mitchell scores 37, Cavs beat Wizards in OT

DONOVAN Mitchell scored 37 points and atoned for two turnovers in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading the Cavaliers to a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night in Cleveland (Monday, Manila time).

Mitchell had a three-point play and steal in the final 1:43 of OT as the Cavs thrilled a sellout crowd that got its first look at the three-time All-Star since he came over from Utah in a blockbuster offseason trade.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis 18 for the Wizards, who stayed close in the fourth and forced overtime when Mitchell melted down.

Devin Booker goes 13 for21 in 35 minutes of play. PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Paul 3rd NBA player with 11K assists

DEVIN Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Clippers, 112-95, in Los Angeles.

The Suns didn't waste any time getting started on the blowout. They raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by 20 points at halftime and again in the third.

Marcus Morris scored 22 points, John Wall added 17 points and Paul George had 16 points in the Clippers' home opener after winning their first two games on the road. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench in his second game of the season.

Paul joined John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history with that many assists. Paul also became the first player in the league with 20,000 points and 11,000 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hornets defeat Hawks

KELLY Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected leading scorers. LaMelo Ball has missed the first three games this season with a left ankle sprain. Terry Rozier couldn't play after spraining his right ankle in the home-opening loss to New Orleans on Friday, and Miles Bridges has been sidelined since early July with three felony domestic violence charges.

Those absences had no effect on the Hornets as they went up by 15 early in the third on Gordon Hayward's straightaway 3-pointer, and the Hawks never recovered. A 3-pointer by Oubre pushed the lead to 18 points, and Richards fast-break layup put Charlotte up 98-78 in the closing minutes of the period.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dennis Smith Jr., who started in Rozier's spot, scored 18 points as the Hornets improved to 2-1 on the young season.

Trae Young finished with 28 points and Dejounte Murray had 19 for Atlanta (2-1.)

Anthony Edwards plays 34 minutes, shooting 13 for 19. PHOTO: AP

Wolves roll past Thunder

ANTHONY Edwards scored 30 points, and the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-106, in Oklahoma City.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns — the team's other 7-footer — added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Gobert and Towns helped Minnesota outrebound Oklahoma City 54-42.

Edwards made 13 of 19 field goals and had 11 rebounds. He also scored 30 points in his previous game on Friday against Utah.

Lu Dort scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 for Oklahoma City, which dropped its home opener and fell to 0-3 for the season. The Thunder made just 9 of 41 3-pointers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.