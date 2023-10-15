Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Timberwolves rally in fourth to beat Knicks for third straight win

    Wolves stay unbeaten
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NAZ Reid delivered 22 points off the bench as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the New York Knicks, 121-112, in NBA preseason action on Saturday at Madison Square Garden (Sunday, Manila time).

    Karl-Anthony Towns shot 6 for 14 and wound up with 17 points, which was matched by Anthony Edwards on 6 of 18 shooting.

    Shake Milton came up with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting off the bench as the Timberwolves notched their third win in as many games.

    Minnnesota outscored New York, 37-28, in the fourth.

    Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards

    RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 23 points on 6 of 15 shooting.

    Miles McBride added 16 points off the bench for New York, which slid to 1-1.

      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
