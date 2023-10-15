News you need to know: Justin Brownlee, RR Pogoy updates and more

Pogoy determined to return to action soon

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

SIDELINED due to a heart condition, RR Pogoy is confident he will be back in action soon.

The 31-year-old Pogoy feels bad not being able to join Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games after the Fiba Basketball World Cup, but is now focused on his recovery from an inflammation of the heart, determined to return to action in six months.

The Gilas and TNT gunner said no procedure is needed and he was advised to rest.

“Ipa-promise ko talaga na babalik ako. Tiwala ako kay Lord na babalik ako,” said Pogoy.

“May mga tests na ginawa tapos ayun, nalaman pero babalik ako after six months. Babalik ako,” he added.

Justin Brownlee to file appeal

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

GILAS Pilipinas star Justin Brownlee is preparing to file an appeal after faling a drug test following the Philippines’ victory in the Asian Games basketball competition.

Brownlee went under the knife to remove bone spurs in his ankle after Gilas’ European training and he was called up for the Asiad. Tolentino said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and Brownlee’s representatives are looking into the medications prescribed to the naturalized Filipino during his recovery.

The International Testing Agency said Carboxy-THC, a drug related to cannabis, wqas found in Brownlee’s first sample.

The 35-year-old Brownlee faces a two-year suspension from the World Anti-Doping Agency if the B sample confirms the first positive test.

Tolentino said they are prepared for the next steps if that happens.

Tapales takes on Monster

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

WBA and IBF super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales battles top pound-for-pound fighter and WBC and WBO champion Naoya 'Monster' Inoue on Dec. 26 in Japan.

The Filipino is a 6/1 underdog for this fight, but has proven to be a force in bouts in Japan, winning all four of his previous outings.

Owner of a 37-3 record with 19 KOs, Tapales’ previous fights in Japan include Indonesian Ruben Manakane (4th round TKO) in 2013, Hayato Kimura (5th round technical decision) in 2014, and Shohei Omori in 2015 via a second round knockout.

Inoue has a 25-0 record with 22 KOs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph