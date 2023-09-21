Pacers seeking trade partner as Buddy Hield contract talks fall through

THE Indiana Pacers are looking to trade Buddy Hield after contract extension talks broke down.

Hield, who was sent to Indiana last year a trade deadline deal that saw Domantas Sabonis move to Sacramento, averaged 16.8 points in 31 minutes last season for the Pacers, who went 35-47.

The Pacers and Hield could not agree to a contract extension, according to Shams Charania.

Hield was picked sixth overall by New Orleans in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The 30-year-old shooting guard is on the final season of a four-year contract signed when he was with Sacramento and is expected to receive $19 million.

