    Pacers seeking trade partner as Buddy Hield contract talks fall through

    Hield to be shipped out
    Buddy Hield
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    THE Indiana Pacers are looking to trade Buddy Hield after contract extension talks broke down.

    Hield, who was sent to Indiana last year a trade deadline deal that saw Domantas Sabonis move to Sacramento, averaged 16.8 points in 31 minutes last season for the Pacers, who went 35-47.

    See Sixers acquiring free agent swingman Kelly Oubre

    The Pacers and Hield could not agree to a contract extension, according to Shams Charania.

    Buddy Hield

    Hield was picked sixth overall by New Orleans in the 2016 NBA Draft.

      The 30-year-old shooting guard is on the final season of a four-year contract signed when he was with Sacramento and is expected to receive $19 million.

