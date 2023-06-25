Who's on Orlando Magic roster with Kai Sotto for NBA Summer League?

KAI Sotto looks to make the most of the chance with in the Summer League as he suits up for the Orlando Magic with a bunch of promising young talent in the NBA and G League

Expected to head the Orlando Magic Summer League roster for the Las Vegas meet are No. 6 pick Anthony Black and No. 11 Jett Howard.

Also reportedly set to see action are Osceola Magic’s Kevon Harris and Drake Jeffries.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Texas A&M point guard Dexter Dennis has also been reportedly included to the Orlando Summer League squad, along with UCLA guard Tyger Campbell.

All 30 teams are featured in the 11-day tournament starting on July 7.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN